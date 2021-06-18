Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United pace bowler Mohammad Wasim said he is hoping to dismiss Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as that would be his dream wicket.

Wasim has been in good form as he has taken seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.71 and an economy rate of 7.89.

While he has failed to get Azam out in the two times Islamabad United and the Kings have met this season, he is hoping to accomplish his goal should they clash once more.

“I bowled a lot to Babar bhai in the nets during [the] South Africa tour. I want to dismiss him in this PSL, so that I can achieve my dream wicket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been on fire in the PSL as he has scored 478 runs in nine matches, which includes six half-centuries, at an average of 79.66 and a strike-rate of 137.35.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2952 ( 6.95 % ) Karachi Kings 6345 ( 14.93 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12120 ( 28.52 % ) Multan Sultans 2343 ( 5.51 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3261 ( 7.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15473 ( 36.41 % ) Back

