Pakistan pace maestro Hasan Ali said powerful India opener Rohit Sharma has the ability to “hit you anywhere”.

Hasan admitted that he is particularly impressed with the way Rohit “plays the ball late and in the line of the delivery, especially his pick-up shots”.

Rohit has scored 2,615 runs in 38 Tests, which includes seven centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 46.69.

He has also accumulated 9,205 runs in 227 ODIs, which includes 29 hundreds and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 48.96.

As for his T20 International career, the 34-year-old has amassed 2,864 runs in 111 matches, which includes four centuries and 22 fifties, at an average of 32.54.

“He has a lot of potential and can hit you anywhere. He plays the ball late and in the line of the delivery, especially his pick-up shots, which is not easy. Not every player can play such shots but Rohit has that ability,” Hasan told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan is currently representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 6.28.

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 447 ( 19.32 % ) Rohit Sharma 1208 ( 52.2 % ) MS Dhoni 211 ( 9.12 % ) Mohammed Shami 105 ( 4.54 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 19 ( 0.82 % ) Hardik Pandya 26 ( 1.12 % ) Lokesh Rahul 245 ( 10.59 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 17 ( 0.73 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 5 ( 0.22 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 4 ( 0.17 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 27 ( 1.17 % )

