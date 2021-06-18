Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Wasim said he has started playing the reverse sweep and scoop shot since all batsmen need to have such strokes in their arsenal.

Wasim showed off his batting skills during the Pakistan Cup as he scored 103 runs in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a career-best score of 54, at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 111.95.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing Islamabad United, the 19-year-old has made 15 runs in eight matches at an average of 15 and a strike-rate of 136.36.

He has also taken seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.71 and an economy rate of 7.89.

“I started playing reverse sweep and scoop shot in this domestic season because you need to play these shots in modern day cricket,” the 19-year-old, who is capable of bowling 140 kph, told Cricket Pakistan.

