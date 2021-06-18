Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim said he is ready to bat higher up the order after having shown flashes of brilliance when at the crease.

Wasim was particularly impressive in the Pakistan Cup as he scored 103 runs in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a career-best score of 54, at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 111.95.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing Islamabad United, the 19-year-old has made 15 runs in eight matches at an average of 15 and a strike-rate of 136.36.

Wasim has been excelling on the bowling front as he has taken seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.71 and an economy rate of 7.89.

Knowing he has what it takes to be a handy batsman, Wasim is eager to prove it going forward.

“I am ready [to bat up the order]. Earlier in the tournament, I got a chance to bat against Peshawar Zalmi but could only make one run in that match. However, if I get a chance to bat again, I will try to prove my abilities with bat,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

