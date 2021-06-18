Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pace bowler Mohammad Wasim said he wants to take the most wickets and be the best emerging bowler in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old is representing Islamabad United and has taken seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.71 and an economy rate of 7.89.

Along with those two goals, he added that helping his side be crowned champions would be the “ultimate dream”.

“I want to be the best emerging bowler and pick the most wickets. The ultimate dream is to win the trophy for Islamabad United,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

