So happy I got Shahid Afridi out, extremely quick Pakistan teenager says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan and Islamabad United seamer Mohammad Wasim said he was so happy to have dismissed legendary all-rounder and Multan Sultans star Shahid Afridi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old, who can hit speeds of 140 kph, has claimed a number of other big scalps, including Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Akmal and Sohaib Maqsood.

However, he prized Afridi’s wicket over the others, saying it was a dream come true.

“Shahid bhai’s wicket was my favourite as it was one of my dreams to get him out,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim has been doing well in the PSL as he has taken seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.71 and an economy rate of 7.89.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Coming for Babar Azam’s wicket, 19-year-old Pakistan bowler who can bowl at 140 kph says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2952 ( 6.95 % ) Karachi Kings 6345 ( 14.93 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12120 ( 28.52 % ) Multan Sultans 2343 ( 5.51 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3261 ( 7.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15473 ( 36.41 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2952 ( 6.95 % ) Karachi Kings 6345 ( 14.93 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12120 ( 28.52 % ) Multan Sultans 2343 ( 5.51 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3261 ( 7.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15473 ( 36.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related