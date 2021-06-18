Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said there is no reason why the Lahore Qalandars can’t win the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi has been one of the standout performers for the Qalandars in the ongoing edition of the tournament as he has taken 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.69 and an economy rate of 7.47.

The Qalandars currently sit in third place on the points table with five wins from nine games and given their performance thus far, Afridi is optimistic that his side can go on to be crowned champions for the first time ever.

“I think the way we started the PSL, the players gelled together very well. This time too we will try to continue the same [momentum] the way we started. We will try our best to win the trophy for Lahore Qalandars,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2951 ( 6.95 % ) Karachi Kings 6345 ( 14.93 % ) Lahore Qalandars 12119 ( 28.52 % ) Multan Sultans 2342 ( 5.51 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3261 ( 7.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15472 ( 36.41 % ) Back

