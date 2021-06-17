Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan teenager Rohail Nazir has sent a message to wicketkeeper-batsmen Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam Khan.

The 19-year-old said he wants to rise through the ranks to become Pakistan’s first choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, he knows it will take some time and a lot of hard work.

Furthermore, he will have to perform on a consistent basis, especially considering how well Rizwan, who is currently the go-to wicketkeeper, has been performing.

Sarfaraz is also a senior player with considerable experience, while Azam recently received his maiden call-up to the national team for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Despite all the competition, Rohail is determined to work his way up the ladder until he is seen as a viable contender for the wicketkeeper-batsman position.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rohail is representing Islamabad United and has scored 43 runs in four matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike-rate of 119.44.

He has also taken three catches and registered one stumping.

“PSL is a platform which everyone watches. Mohammad Rizwan bhai, Saifee [Sarfaraz] bhai and Azam Khan are all very good wicketkeeper-batsmen,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“My aim is to perform well and prove to the people that I can also represent Pakistan as a wicketkeeper-batsman.”

