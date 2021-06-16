Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is “really happy” that six-hitting opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has worked hard on his fitness.

Sharjeel was heavily criticised for being overweight, but has been putting in the hard yards to become healthier.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sharjeel has scored 254 runs in eight games for the Karachi Kings, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 31.75 and a strike-rate of 154.87.

He has also hit the most sixes with 18, while West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford, who represents the Peshawar Zalmi is second with 15. Azam, who plays for the Kings, and Mohammad Hafeez, who is part of the Lahore Qalandars, are tied in third with 12 sixes each.

“I was really happy to see that he has worked really hard on his fitness as well,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has accumulated 424 runs in eight matches, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

