Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has admitted that he must do better than what he has done already.

Rohail has spoken about his ambition to play for his country in the future, but faces serious competition from the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam Khan.

Rizwan and Sarfaraz have been consistently picked in the national team as of late, while Azam recently earned his maiden call-up for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Rohail noted that he performed well in the Pakistan Cup, where he scored 352 runs in eight matches for Northern, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 50.28.

Currently, he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 43 runs in four matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike-rate of 119.44.

He has also taken three catches and registered one stumping.

“I played well in the Pakistan Cup and tried to perform in the single game I got for Islamabad United this season. Now I am going with the mindset that I have to do better than what I have done already. Whenever I get the chance, I will try to do well for my team,” the 19-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

