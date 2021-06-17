Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir said he wants to be a reliable batsman in run chases.

He noted that he wants to be able to “chase down 50 runs in 24 balls as well as 30 runs from 24 balls”.

Having practiced different scenarios like this, the 19-year-old said it has improved his range hitting and ground shots.

“A batsman should know how to play in any situation. I am trying to become a player, who has the ability to chase down 50 runs in 24 balls as well as 30 runs from 24 balls. That is how I practice these days, which has improved my hitting range and ground shots as well,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rohail is seen as a future star and has done well in domestic cricket, particularly in the most recent edition of the Pakistan Cup.

In that tournament, he scored 352 runs in eight matches for Northern, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 50.28.

Currently, he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 43 runs in four matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike-rate of 119.44.

He has also taken three catches and registered one stumping.

