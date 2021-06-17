Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir said the Pakistan Under-19 team relied on him when he was captain.

Whenever playing for them, Rohail noted that he “used to try and play till the end”.

This taught him to value the importance of his wicket and enabled him to grow and become a better cricketer.

“I was the Under-19 Pakistan team captain, so the team relied on me and I used to try and play till the end, which ultimately helped in my career as I learned the importance of my wicket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Many people believe Rohail could be the next big thing as he has done well in domestic cricket, particularly in the most recent edition of the Pakistan Cup.

In that tournament, Rohail scored 352 runs in eight matches for Northern, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 50.28.

Currently, he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 43 runs in four matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike-rate of 119.44.

The 19-year-old has also taken three catches and registered one stumping.

