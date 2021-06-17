Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has questioned whether batting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed can be trusted with another comeback.

Iftikhar last played international cricket in February this year, but has been excelling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the eight games he has played for Islamabad United, the 30-year-old has scored 189 runs, which includes a top score of 71 not out, at an average of 47.25 and a strike-rate of 130.34.

However, in the seven overs he has bowled, he has gone wicketless.

Let’s talk about Iftikhar…Can we trust him with another come back for Pakistan?? Brutal and brilliant he was today.👏👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 14, 2021

“Let’s talk about Iftikhar…Can we trust him with another comeback for Pakistan? Brutal and brilliant he was today,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

