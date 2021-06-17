Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir said he has “always liked batting in the top order”.

However, he noted that he adjusted his mind to be prepared to play at any position in the batting line-up.

The 19-year-old is seen as a future star and has done well in domestic cricket, particularly in the most recent edition of the Pakistan Cup.

In that tournament, Rohail scored 352 runs in eight matches for Northern, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 50.28.

Currently, he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 43 runs in four matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike-rate of 119.44.

He has also taken three catches and registered one stumping.

“I have always liked batting in the top order, but I have groomed my mind to be ready to play at any number for my team and according to the match situation,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

