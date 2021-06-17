Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Up-and-coming Pakistan cricketer Rohail Nazir said he can prove his worth “when he gets a chance and becomes the first choice” wicketkeeper-batsman.

The 19-year-old has a very bright future ahead of him and has done well in domestic cricket, particularly in the most recent edition of the Pakistan Cup.

In that tournament, Rohail scored 352 runs in eight matches for Northern, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 50.28.

Currently, he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has accumulated 43 runs in four matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike-rate of 119.44.

He has also taken three catches and registered one stumping.

Having shown how good he can be, Rohail is hoping to be the first choice wicketkeeper-batsman in other competitions going forward.

“My belief is that a good player eventually proves his worth when he gets a chance and becomes the first choice. Every player is playing for the team so my best wishes are with anyone who gets the opportunity to play,” the teenager told Cricket Pakistan.

