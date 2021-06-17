Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shoaib Malik has heaped praise on fellow veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, saying he is “performing very well”.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Most recently, the 40-year-old featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Against the Proteas, Hafeez accumulated 55 runs in four matches at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he amassed 10 runs in three matches at an average of five and a strike-rate of 58.82.

The 40-year-old is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 221 runs in eight matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 36.83 and a strike-rate of 150.34.

He has also taken one wicket at an average of 42 and an economy rate of seven.

“Mohammad Hafeez is performing very well for the team and I have seen him guide the new players,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“If a senior player like him is in your team, then it gives confidence to [the] team management and players.”

Malik is representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL and has scored 176 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 25.14 and a strike-rate of 127.53.

He has also bowled six overs, but gone wicketless.

