I am useful in T20 cricket, Pakistan veteran who can smash big sixes says

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has insisted that he can still be a useful player in T20 Internationals.

He made the remarks when talking about the upcoming T20 World Cup, which he hopes to be picked for.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in India from October to November, but there has been speculation that it will be moved to the UAE.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He was also not picked in the squad for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Despite this, he is still optimistic about getting into the national team for the T20 World Cup.

“I still believe that I can be useful in the T20 format,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m not thinking that I won’t play the [T20] World Cup, I’m still hopeful about featuring in the World Cup and giving my all.

“I have always performed to the best of my ability for my teammates and my team but I don’t like to create fuss. I just stick to one direction and give it my best shot. Whenever a young captain, young player and management has needed me, I have always been available.”

The 39-year-old is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 176 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 25.14 and a strike-rate of 127.53.

He has also bowled six overs, but gone wicketless.

