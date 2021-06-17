Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he doesn’t understand why he has been dropped from the national team.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He was also not picked in the squad for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

“I don’t understand why I was dropped from the team. I don’t want to drag this issue,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“It doesn’t matter how much your age is. You should meet the team’s criteria in terms of performance, fitness. Most importantly, as a senior player if you keep the environment of dressing room healthy and respect your management and young players, then nothing else matters.”

The 39-year-old is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 176 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 25.14 and a strike-rate of 127.53.

He has also bowled six overs, but gone wicketless.

