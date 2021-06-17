Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik revealed that chief selector Mohammad Wasim told him he should bat in the top four.

Malik noted that he talked to Wasim about his selection status and said that he agrees with him about batting at the top of the order since it “suits my game”.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and has been ignored by the selectors for Pakistan’s last four series, which includes the home series against Zimbabwe, the tour of New Zealand, the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He was also not picked in the squad for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

“I had a discussion with him twice. In our first chat, I had a very open discussion with him, in which he said that I should play in the top four in the batting order. I agreed with him that it also suits my game,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“There is no doubt that I have played and performed while batting at number five with a good strike-rate. At that time, Pakistan had around 14 T20Is left before the T20 World Cup, so he said they will try some other players in half of them and then see the team combination.”

The 39-year-old is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 176 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 25.14 and a strike-rate of 127.53.

He has also bowled six overs, but gone wicketless.

