Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Shoaib Malik said chief selector Mohammad Wasim may want him to bat at number five.

This comes after Malik met with Wasim and pointed out that Pakistan is “currently struggling to find a suitable batsman at number five”.

Malik added that Wasim never mentioned that he is no longer in the national team’s plans going forward.

“Recently I had another discussion with him, in which I said to him that [the] Pakistan team is currently struggling to find a suitable batsman at number five and I am available to bat at that number, to which he agreed and said that they are also thinking along the same lines,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Now let’s see what happens, but it was a very good discussion and in a good environment. In our two discussions so far, he never said that I am not in their plans.”

The 39-year-old is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 176 runs in nine matches, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 25.14 and a strike-rate of 127.53.

He has also bowled six overs, but gone wicketless.

