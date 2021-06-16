Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he will speak to left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir about the problems he has.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

But, Azam seems intent on wanting Amir to clear the air, possibly for the reason of an international comeback.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet [regarding retirement] but we will discuss the problems he is facing when I get the opportunity to talk to him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 424 runs, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

As for Amir, who also plays for the Kings, he has taken four wickets in eight matches at an average of 65 and an economy rate of 8.76.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30916 ( 15.73 % ) Babar Azam 137035 ( 69.73 % ) Steve Smith 4961 ( 2.52 % ) Ben Stokes 6080 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8437 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 148 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1155 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 356 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5241 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 595 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 434 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1159 ( 0.59 % ) Back

