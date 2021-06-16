Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes Mohammad Amir is one of the best left-arm seamers in the world.

Amir is currently playing alongside Azam for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but has struggled in the tournament as he has taken four wickets in eight matches at an average of 65 and an economy rate of 8.76.

The 29-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Despite this, Azam said he really likes Amir and hopes he does well in the remaining PSL matches.

“He is one of the best left-arm bowlers [in the world] and I really like him. I’m hopeful that he continues to perform well in the second half of [the] PSL,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been excelling in the PSL as he has scored 424 runs, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

