Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has accomplished the hardest thing in cricket, which is to be consistent in all three formats.

Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world right now and averages 56.83 in ODIs, 47.32 in T20 Internationals and 42.52 in Test cricket.

Currently, he is representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 424 runs, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

“He is consistent in all formats, which is the hardest thing to do in cricket,” Khawaja told Cricket Pakistan.

Khawaja, who is playing for Islamabad United, has accumulated 70 runs in four matches at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 111.11.

