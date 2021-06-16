Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he wants to learn how to be a top-class power-hitter like New Zealand opener Martin Guptill.

Azam said Guptill’s ability to hit the ball a long way is “outstanding”, and added that he always wants to keep developing his game to get better.

Both players are representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but Guptill has gotten off to a slow start as he has scored 21 runs in three games at an average of seven.

“His power-hitting skills are outstanding. I will try to learn from his experience because the learning process never stops,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has accumulated 424 runs in eight PSL matches, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the best T20 batsmen, Pakistan captain Babar Azam on power-hitter who can totally change the complexion of a game

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2639 ( 6.42 % ) Karachi Kings 6178 ( 15.03 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11602 ( 28.23 % ) Multan Sultans 2159 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3080 ( 7.49 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15447 ( 37.58 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2639 ( 6.42 % ) Karachi Kings 6178 ( 15.03 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11602 ( 28.23 % ) Multan Sultans 2159 ( 5.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3080 ( 7.49 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15447 ( 37.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related