Pakistan captain Babar Azam said New Zealand big-hitting opener Martin Guptill is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world.

Explaining why, Azam noted that Guptill has the ability to “totally change the complexion of the game”.

“I have played with Martin Guptill in the past in the Caribbean Premier League. We had good bonding and it was nice to play with him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“He is one of the best T20 batsmen [in the world] and when he is batting he can totally change the complexion of the game.”

Azam and Guptill are currently both playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the three matches he has played, Guptill has scored 21 runs at an average of seven.

As for Azam, he has accumulated 424 runs in eight matches, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

