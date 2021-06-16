Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has the ability to change a game single-handedly.

Azam noted that he has “high hopes” for Sharjeel in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches as both players are representing the Karachi Kings.

In the eight games he has played, Sharjeel has scored 254 runs, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 31.75 and a strike-rate of 154.87.

“We have high hopes from Sharjeel Khan. He struggled a bit at the start [of PSL 6] but then he hit an amazing century. Players like him can change the game single-handedly,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has accumulated 424 runs in eight PSL matches, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

