Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is very mature for his age.

Khawaja is currently playing alongside Shadab for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 22-year-old captains the franchise and is also Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain.

“He is a very mature cricketer considering his age. So I am excited to play alongside him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the eight games he has played, Shadab has taken six wickets at an average of 35.66 and an economy rate of 7.92.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

As for Khawaja, he has accumulated 70 runs in four matches at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 111.11.

