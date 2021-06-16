Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has called Pakistan captain Babar Azam a “world-class” player.

Both Khawaja and Azam are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi, with the former representing Islamabad United and the latter playing for the Karachi Kings.

In the eight games he has played, Azam has scored 424 runs, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

“Babar Azam is [a] world-class player,” Khawaja told Cricket Pakistan.

Khawaja has accumulated 70 runs in four matches at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 111.11.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very mature for his age, Usman Khawaja dazzled by 22-year-old Pakistan talent

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2588 ( 6.33 % ) Karachi Kings 6129 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11507 ( 28.16 % ) Multan Sultans 2137 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3054 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15444 ( 37.8 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2588 ( 6.33 % ) Karachi Kings 6129 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11507 ( 28.16 % ) Multan Sultans 2137 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3054 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15444 ( 37.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related