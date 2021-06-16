Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said he has “heard great things” about Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan’s captaincy.

Shadab is Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain and is currently leading Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khawaja is playing alongside Shadab in the PSL and has scored 70 runs in four matches at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 111.11.

“I have heard great things about him and his captaincy,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the eight games he has played, Shadab has taken six wickets at an average of 35.66 and an economy rate of 7.92.

He has also mustered 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very good cricketer, Usman Khawaja on Pakistan player who can have a big impact with the bat and ball

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2588 ( 6.33 % ) Karachi Kings 6129 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11507 ( 28.16 % ) Multan Sultans 2137 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3054 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15444 ( 37.8 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2588 ( 6.33 % ) Karachi Kings 6129 ( 15 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11507 ( 28.16 % ) Multan Sultans 2137 ( 5.23 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3054 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15444 ( 37.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related