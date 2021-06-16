Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is a “very good cricketer”.

Khawaja is currently playing alongside Shadab for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The 34-year-old said he previously faced Shadab while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL), which is Australia’s premier T20 competition.

“I have played once against Shadab in [the] BBL. He is a very good cricketer,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the eight games he has played, Shadab has taken six wickets at an average of 35.66 and an economy rate of 7.92.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

As for Khawaja, he has accumulated 70 runs in four matches at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 111.11.

