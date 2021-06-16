Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has backed Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani to take more wickets and enjoy more celebrations going forward.

Brathwaite’s comments come after he built a strong friendship with Dhani when playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

Since he is not playing for the team in the remaining matches, which are being held in Abu Dhabi, he said he misses Dhani.

“Miss you too bro Shahnawaz Dhani. More wickets, more celebrations. You need to do both hands now, one hand for you and one hand for me,” the big-hitter said on Twitter.

In the six games he has played, Dhani has taken 13 wickets at an average of 17.84 and an economy rate of 10.08.

