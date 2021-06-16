Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has always been good in limited overs cricket, but is now starting to shine in Tests as well.

Azam averages 56.83 in ODIs, 47.32 in T20 Internationals and 42.52 in Test cricket.

Currently, he is representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 424 runs, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 84.80 and a strike-rate of 139.47.

“He was always good in limited overs cricket and is now also developing in Test cricket,” Khawaja told Cricket Pakistan.

Khawaja, who is playing for Islamabad United, has accumulated 70 runs in four matches at an average of 23.33 and a strike-rate of 111.11.

