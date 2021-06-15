Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir no longer has that killer pace or swing he used to when he first arrived on the international scene.

Kaneria noted that because Amir’s performances were subpar for two years, it resulted in him getting axed from the national team.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“As far as you are concerned, you no longer have that pace or swing, because of which you couldn’t perform for the last two years and were axed from the team,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30887 ( 15.74 % ) Babar Azam 136817 ( 69.72 % ) Steve Smith 4956 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6073 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8421 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 148 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1149 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5241 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 594 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1156 ( 0.59 % ) Back

