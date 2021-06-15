Desperate to remain in the headlines, Kaneria on frustrated Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir is desperate to remain in the headlines.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
Lately, Amir has been talking about getting British citizenship and playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
However, Kaneria noted that all this is just an attempt by Amir to stay relevant.
“Mohammad Amir, you want to remain in headlines, no doubt,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.
