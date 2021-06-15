Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has been trying to blackmail people with his recent remarks in order to make an international comeback.

Kaneria particularly focused on Amir’s comments about getting British citizenship and playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

“I am taking nothing away from Mohammad Amir. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I feel he is trying to blackmail others with his statements so that he can make a return to the side,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“From his comments on moving to England and getting citizenship and playing [in] the IPL, you can understand his headspace.”

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30874 ( 15.75 % ) Babar Azam 136625 ( 69.71 % ) Steve Smith 4955 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6067 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8411 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 143 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1145 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5240 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 594 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1156 ( 0.59 % ) Back

