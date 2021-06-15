Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s performance over the last 18 months has been “absolutely zero”.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

But, Kaneria noted that Amir should consider himself lucky that Pakistan decided to give him a second chance after he received a five-year ban for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

“Mohammad Amir should realize that Pakistan were really kind to bring him back after his spot-fixing scandal. But his performance over the last one and half years has been absolutely zero,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Agreed he bowled really well in the ICC Champions Trophy, but since then he has been on a steep decline.”

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30874 ( 15.75 % ) Babar Azam 136625 ( 69.71 % ) Steve Smith 4955 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6067 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8411 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 143 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1145 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5240 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 594 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1156 ( 0.59 % ) Back

