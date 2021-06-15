Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he doesn’t understand where to bowl to Australia batsman Steve Smith.
Amir attributed this to Smith’s unorthodox technique when batting.
It is because of this that the Pakistan swing bowler finds it “most difficult to bowl to” the Australian superstar.
“I find it most difficult to bowl to Steve Smith because his technique is very difficult. He stands in such an angle that you don’t understand where to bowl to him,” Amir told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.
Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Handles pressure situations really well, Pakistan quick Mohammad Amir on top-quality player