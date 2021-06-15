Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were pressured to support and recall left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

But, Kaneria noted that Amir should not be taking aim at people like Misbah since they are the ones who backed him.

“When you [Amir] were excluded from the team after a decline, you then proceeded to claim that I will not play with this management. Despite them being the ones who backed Mohammad Amir,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“When I talk about people like Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, the board pressured them to support Mohammad Amir and bring him back to the team.

“Even some commentators did not want to support Amir, but they had to because the commentary was their bread and butter.”

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

