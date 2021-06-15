Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan quick Mohammad Amir has heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli, saying he “handles pressure conditions really well”.

This, according to Amir, is one of the reasons why he finds it slightly tougher to bowl to the Indian superstar.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in world cricket and among the top skippers in the game as well.

“Virat Kohli, I find it slightly tough because he handles pressure conditions really well,” he told Cricwick as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in seven matches at an average of 57.25 and an economy rate of 8.27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Has a weakness against out-swing early on, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir on power-hitter who can wreak havoc

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30874 ( 15.75 % ) Babar Azam 136625 ( 69.71 % ) Steve Smith 4955 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6067 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8411 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 143 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1145 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5240 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 594 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1156 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30874 ( 15.75 % ) Babar Azam 136625 ( 69.71 % ) Steve Smith 4955 ( 2.53 % ) Ben Stokes 6067 ( 3.1 % ) Kane Williamson 8411 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 143 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1145 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 355 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5240 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 594 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 433 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1156 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related