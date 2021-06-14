Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan star Shadab Khan has revealed that New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson is the toughest bowler he has faced.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Ferguson regularly hits 150 kph when bowling and has troubled many batsmen with his pace, short balls and yorkers.

In addition to naming Ferguson as the toughest bowler, he picked India opener Rohit Sharma as the most difficult batsman to bowl to.

Toughest bat is Rohit Sharma. Toughest bowler is Ferguson #AskShadab https://t.co/LRuTROaYEK — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021

“Toughest [batsman] is Rohit Sharma. Toughest bowler is Ferguson,” he said.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a genius, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan on India player who can hit the ball a long way

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2481 ( 6.15 % ) Karachi Kings 6058 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11250 ( 27.9 % ) Multan Sultans 2094 ( 5.19 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3013 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15433 ( 38.27 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2481 ( 6.15 % ) Karachi Kings 6058 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11250 ( 27.9 % ) Multan Sultans 2094 ( 5.19 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3013 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15433 ( 38.27 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related