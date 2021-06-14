Tough to face him, Pakistan star Shadab Khan on bowler who regularly bowls at 150 kph

Posted on by
Shadab Khan said it is tough to face Lockie Ferguson

Shadab Khan: “Toughest bowler is Ferguson”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan star Shadab Khan has revealed that New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson is the toughest bowler he has faced.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Ferguson regularly hits 150 kph when bowling and has troubled many batsmen with his pace, short balls and yorkers.

In addition to naming Ferguson as the toughest bowler, he picked India opener Rohit Sharma as the most difficult batsman to bowl to.

“Toughest [batsman] is Rohit Sharma. Toughest bowler is Ferguson,” he said.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a genius, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan on India player who can hit the ball a long way

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply