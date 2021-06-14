Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was asked to choose between captain Babar Azam and pace bowler Hasan Ali.

Both Azam and Hasan have been in red-hot form as of late, but Shadab couldn’t choose between them when asked the question by a fan on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

Hasan, who also plays for Islamabad United, will miss the remainder of the PSL due to family commitments, but had taken 10 wickets in six games at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 5.83.

As for Azam, who represents the Karachi Kings, he has accumulated 343 runs in six matches, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 114.33 and a strike-rate of 137.75.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2481 ( 6.15 % ) Karachi Kings 6057 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11250 ( 27.9 % ) Multan Sultans 2094 ( 5.19 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3013 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15433 ( 38.27 % ) Back

