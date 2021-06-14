Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni is a “genius”.

He made the comment during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests and scored 4,876 runs, which included six centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 38.09. He also took 256 catches and registered 38 stumpings.

He has also featured in 350 ODIs and accumulated 10,773 runs, which includes 10 hundreds and 73 half-centuries, at an average of 50.57. In addition to this, he claimed 321 catches and 123 stumpings.

As for his T20 International career, the 39-year-old has amassed 1,617 runs in 98 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 37.60. He has also recorded 57 catches and 34 stumpings.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

