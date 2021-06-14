Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has labeled opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq as the funniest guy in the national team.

He revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Imam, who averages 51.73 in ODIs, is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

In the four games he has played for the Peshawar Zalmi, he has scored 89 runs at an average of 22.25 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2481 ( 6.15 % ) Karachi Kings 6058 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11250 ( 27.9 % ) Multan Sultans 2094 ( 5.19 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3013 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15433 ( 38.27 % ) Back

