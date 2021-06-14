Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said he loves playing against the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He said this during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

The Kings boast a number of superstars including Pakistan captain Babar Azam, spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim, who captains the franchise, left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan.

Meanwhile, Shadab also said that his favourite team to play against in international cricket is India.

In the PSL, Shadab has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

