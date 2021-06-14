Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam and his India counterpart Virat Kohli are both great players.

His comments come after a fan asked him to choose between the two batting maestros.

However, while he picked both, Shadab admitted that he really enjoys watching Azam bat.

“Both great players. Babar I love to watch,” he said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

As for Azam, he has scored 343 runs in six games for the Karachi Kings, which includes four half-centuries, at an average of 114.33 and a strike-rate of 137.75.

