He’s a Punjabi rapper, Shadab Khan on Pakistan player known as yoyo

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is known as ‘yoyo’ since he is a Punjabi rapper.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

As for Faheem, who plays for the same team, he has accumulated 76 runs in five games at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 138.18.

He has also claimed five wickets at an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 6.52.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Love playing against them in the Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan on team stacked with superstars

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2542 ( 6.25 % ) Karachi Kings 6110 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11423 ( 28.08 % ) Multan Sultans 2121 ( 5.21 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3040 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15443 ( 37.96 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 2542 ( 6.25 % ) Karachi Kings 6110 ( 15.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 11423 ( 28.08 % ) Multan Sultans 2121 ( 5.21 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 3040 ( 7.47 % ) Quetta Gladiators 15443 ( 37.96 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related