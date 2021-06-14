Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan revealed that he prefers Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.
He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
In the 2020/21 season, Ronaldo scored 36 goals and racked up four assists in 44 games across all competitions.
He will now play for Portugal in the Euro 2020 competition.
It should be noted that there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ronaldo’s future with Juventus as top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing him.
As for Messi, he netted 38 goals and registered 14 assists in 47 matches across all competitions.
Messi’s future with Barcelona also remains uncertain as rumours have been swirling that he could leave.
As of right now, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been heavily linked with the Argentinian.
Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.
He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.
