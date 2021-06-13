Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has called left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir a star player.

Shadab said this when a fan asked him to describe Amir in one word during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 49.25 and an economy rate of 8.20.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United and has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 42.25 and an economy rate of 8.45.

He has also scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 105.40.

