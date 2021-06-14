Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has crowned Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan the king of the googly.

He said this during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi, Rashid is representing the Lahore Qalandars and has taken seven wickets in five games, which includes a five-for, at an average of 15.57 and an economy rate of 5.45.

He has also scored 54 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 158.82.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United in the tournament and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

