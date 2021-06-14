Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said Australia star batsman Steve Smith is his “favourite”.

He said this when asked to describe Smith in one word during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Smith has represented Australia in 77 Tests thus far and scored 7,540 runs, which includes 27 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 61.80.

He has also featured in 128 ODIs and accumulated 4,378 runs, which includes 11 hundreds and 25 half-centuries, at an average of 43.34.

As for his T20 International career, Smith has amassed 794 runs in 45 matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 27.37.

Shadab is captaining Islamabad United in the tournament and has taken six wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.50 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 7.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

